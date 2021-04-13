Kern County meets requirements for orange tier status, public health announces

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During the Board of Supervisors meeting, Kern County Public Health announced the county has met the requirements to enter the orange tier.

During the meeting, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said Kern County will move into the orange tier effective Wednesday.



As of Tuesday, Kern's adjusted case rate is 3.2, "significantly decreased" from 5.3 last week, Carrigan said. She noted that in order to move into the yellow tier, Kern's adjusted case rate only needs to drop to 2.

This week, our testing positivity rate is 2.2%, down from 2.3% last week. In order to move into the yellow tier, Kern's testing positivity rate needs to be below 2%. Our health equity positivity rate is at 2.6%, down from 3.4% last week. It needs to be below 2.2% to meet the requirement to move into the yellow tier.

Now that Kern is heading into the orange tier, the following changes will take place:

