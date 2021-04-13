Kern County meets requirements for orange tier status, public health announces

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During the Board of Supervisors meeting, Kern County Public Health announced the county has met the requirements to enter the orange tier.
During the meeting, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said Kern County will move into the orange tier effective Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, Kern's adjusted case rate is 3.2, "significantly decreased" from 5.3 last week, Carrigan said. She noted that in order to move into the yellow tier, Kern's adjusted case rate only needs to drop to 2.
This week, our testing positivity rate is 2.2%, down from 2.3% last week. In order to move into the yellow tier, Kern's testing positivity rate needs to be below 2%. Our health equity positivity rate is at 2.6%, down from 3.4% last week. It needs to be below 2.2% to meet the requirement to move into the yellow tier.
Now that Kern is heading into the orange tier, the following changes will take place:
- Retail no longer has capacity restrictions.
- Museums, zoos and aquariums indoor capacity increases from 25% to 50%.
- Places of worship indoor capacity increases from 25% to 50%.
- Movie theaters indoor capacity increases from 25% or 100 people whichever is fewer to 50% or 200 people whichever is fewer.
- Hotels and lodging can open indoor pools.
- Gyms and fitness centers indoor capacity increases from 10% to 25% and indoor pools can open.
- Restaurants indoor capacity increases from 25% capacity or 100 people whichever is fewer to 50% or 200 people whichever is fewer.
- Wineries, breweries, and distilleries can open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
- Bars can open outdoors only with modifications.
- Family entertainment centers can open indoors at 25% capacity or 50% capacity with all guests showing proof of testing or full vaccination.
- Cardrooms can open indoors.
- Offices can be open indoors with modifications, but still encouraging telework.
- Outdoor live events with assigned seating capacity increases from 20% to 33% or 67% if all guests show proof of testing or full vaccination Kern County must remain in the Orange Tier for at least three weeks before moving into the next, less restrictive yellow tier.