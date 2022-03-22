Kern County moves to 'Low' in new COVID-19 Community Levels

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kern County's COVID-19 risk level has dropped from Medium to Low.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): "COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area."

Masks are only required if you are at high risk of getting infected with COVID or already have a severe illness.

At the "low" level, the CDC recommends:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

The CDC still recommends that people continue to mask up on public transportation. And their updated guidance also gives states and counties the go-ahead to re-implement guidelines if a new variant pops up.

According to the CDC, as of March 17th, more than 98-percent of the U.S. population is in a location with a Low or Medium COVID-19 risk level. All but five counties in California (Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Modoc, and Tuolumne) have moved into the Low-risk level. Those counties are in the Medium risk category as of March 17th.