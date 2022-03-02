Kern County Public Health responds to CDC mask guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan spoke to the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday and explained how the new system works and where Kern County stands.

Carrigan explained that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Kern County is at a high-risk level for COVID, meaning it is recommended that everyone wear masks in public indoor settings like work or school.

"Based on the COVID-19 community level determination, CDC recommends prevention measures directed towards protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing hospitals and the health care system from being overwhelmed. In the high level, the level that Kern was ranked by CDC, the CDC recommends the following: masking indoors in public settings, getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible, getting tested when symptomatic, and talking to your healthcare provider about other precautions if at high risk for severe illness."

The board also opted to oppose Assembly Bill 19-93. That bill would have required all independent contractors who are able to get the vaccine to show their vaccine status to their employers.

Meanwhile, the Bakersfield City School District released a statement regarding its plan now that the state won't require masks after March 11th.

The district's superintendent said that though masks will no longer be required, the district will continue to make them available to those who wish to use them.

The district will re-open school campuses to families starting March 7th, but masks would still be required through March 11th.

Visitors can attend without a mask just a few days after that on March 14th.