Kern County moves to "Medium" in new COVID-19 Community Levels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has now moved to the "Medium" level in the new COVID-19 Community Level after initially being labeled "High."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): "COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area."

Based on that risk level a community could opt to remove mask recommendations indoors.

At the "Medium" level, the CDC recommends:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

The CDC still recommends that people continue to mask up on public transportation. And their updated guidance also gives states and counties the go-ahead to re-implement guidelines if a new variant pops up.

