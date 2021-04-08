Watch
Kern County Public Health adds COVID-19 variant information to dashboard

Reports six cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been detected in Kern County
AP
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 13:22:53-04

(KERO) — Kern County Public Health is reporting six cases of the B.1.1.7 variant detected in the county, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Public Health announced it is now reporting COVID-19 variant cases as part of the county's COVID-19 dashboard. The information will appear as a pop-up feature and will be updated regularly.

Public Health said as of April 7, there are 980 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant detected in California.

According to the California Department of Public Health, B.1.1.7 variants are associated with approximately 50% increased transmission and are likely associated with increased disease severity and risk of death. However, it appears to have minimal impact on the effectiveness of treatments with antibodies.

Other variants that will be reported in the pop-up are the following:
-Variants of Concern

  • B.1.351
  • B.1.427
  • B.1.429
  • P.1

-Variants of Interest

  • B.1.525
  • B.1.526
  • P.2

At this time public health is not reporting any cases of those variants in the county.

