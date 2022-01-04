Kern County Public Health advises caution with new COVID-19 surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the arrival of the omicron variant in Kern County, public health officials are updating county supervisors on plans in place to keep the health care system ready for another potential surge.

“As we have expected for the past couple of weeks, we have received our first batch of confirmed cases of omicron here in kern county as we will report 10 cases of omicron in Kern County as of today,” said Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health.

First delta, and now omicron, the second COVID-19 variant of concern was officially identified in Kern County as of Tuesday.

While 52 percent of Kern’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, Brynn Carrigan said the efficacy of the vaccine is slightly decreasing.

“So as omicron has emerged and is now actively transmitting, we’re seeing that the immunity that has developed from these vaccines has waned enough so that transmission is occurring even amongst those that are vaccinated.”

But Carrigan added, vaccines still help.

“However, we are seeing that the vaccine especially if you are boosted when you are eligible is holding up against severe illness, hospitalization, and even death.”

Just three weeks ago, the Kern County case rate was 11.7 percent. On Tuesday, the Kern County rate stood at 15.2 percent. With this increase in cases, Carrigan said the county is preparing for the expected surge in cases and hospitalizations.

“We currently have two state staff teams that are in kern county, that have expanded both regular and ICU hospital bed capacity at Kern Medical and at Adventist health Bakersfield, and Delano.”

Carrigan said this adds 25 ICU beds and 15 regular hospital beds to Kern’s capacity and more help is on the way.

Carrigan explained that three state staff strike teams should arrive by Monday to help three hospitals with ambulance and emergency room care. The assistance will remain in place until the end of February. Then needs will be reassessed at that time.

As of right now, the state’s modeling still shows a significant surge in early March.

“The worst-case scenario in the state’s modeling suggests a significant surge peaking in March with 986 cases on March 4th and 716 hospitalizations on March 11th.”

Carrigan added that the county is also seeing a significant number of people that are gravely ill that don’t have COVID-19 and they are doing their best to prepare for whatever comes their way.