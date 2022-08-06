Kern County Public Health releases latest COVID numbers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Department has released the latest COVID-19 totals. As of Friday, there have been 1,079 newly reported infections, along with five new deaths.

The death toll in the county now stands just shy of 2,500 at 2,499. Of the total cases reported in Kern County, 4,243 of them are related to the omicron variant.

As for the latest COVID facts in the state as issued by the California Department of Public Health the test positivity rate in the state now standing at 14.4 percent. There's an average of 15,128" new daily cases as well as a daily average of 31 deaths.

California has almost 80 percent of its total population vaccinated against COVID-19.