BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health updated its COVID dashboard Tuesday morning showing there are 210 new cases and no news deaths.

In all, there have been more than 116,000 cases in Kern County since the start of the pandemic with 112,218 recovered residents. 1,429 Kern County residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

For more detail on the numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.