KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — In a report to the Kern County Board of Supervisors, Kern County Public Health's Brynn Carrigan says there are 10 omicron COVID variant cases in Kern.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) confirmed its first known case of the Omicron variant, in a traveler returning to Fresno County who tested positive on Dec. 10th, 2021.

Los Angeles County reported its first omicron case on Dec. 2nd, 2021.