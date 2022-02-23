Kern County sees decrease in COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Throughout the global pandemic, health care professionals have been made a significant impact within our community and around the world to keep our loved ones and families safe.

As there has been a decrease in the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus here in Kern County, health care workers are confident that with their ongoing efforts we can continue to make progress regardless of the ever-changing regulations.

“Inevitably, our actions related to all of that continue to change and we just got to keep pushing forward,” said Deanna Padilla, Family Nurse Practitioner for Omni Family Health.

The global pandemic has had a heavy impact on the lives of those within our community and around the world.

Even if we are not in the final stages of an end-demic, Deanna Padilla said that healthcare professionals will continue to put the needs of others first.

“Healthcare workers, we’ve all worked relentlessly through this pandemic. Everyone is doing what they’re doing best which is putting the needs of others before our own. I think we just have to remember why we got into this profession in the first place.”

According to the state’s COVID-19 tracker, there were more than 15,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on January 26, and that number has decreased to 6,495 as of February 18.

Padilla told 23ABC that although there is progression, health care workers are still remaining alert and prepared.

“There is a more sense of anticipation than relief. I think we’re anticipating the next wave. I think we’re preparing physically, preparing mentally for the next surge that could very likely bring more illness to our community.”

The rate of ICU patients in the state has also dropped.

The California Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 forecast stated that 2,600 were reported on January 24, but as of February 18 there are 1,373.

Padilla added that even though there is decrease, hospitalizations are still a concern.

“Hospitalizations are definitely a concern. Although the daily cases are trending downward, there’s still a lot of people hospitalized both with COVID related illnesses and illnesses not related to COVID.”

She added that pandemic fatigue can be felt both by health care workers and the general public but is hopeful that as we enter the spring season, the case numbers will continue to drop.

“I think it’s great that the vaccination rates are going up and now the case numbers are going down and hopefully we continue to have the one up and one down. Springtime is coming and hopefully, we’ll see a similar situation to last when the cases went down and kind of lulled out.”

Padilla tells 23ABC that despite the many challenges health workers have faced during this pandemic, she believes it has shown them that this is what they’re called to do and have been trained to do. That even though parts of it have been really tough, she absolutely loves to serve her community.