Kern County sees drop in COVID cases over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A massive drop in new COVID infections over the weekend. The Kern County Public Health Department's dashboard was updated Monday morning with 1,855 cases from Friday through Sunday, averaging out to 618 cases a day.

The health department reported more than 1,800 cases last Friday alone. That pushes the grand total to nearly 222,000.

There was one new death attributed to the virus, raising the total fatalities to 2,032. The number of official omicron cases has now risen to 408.

Meantime, the Boys and Girls Club is holding a COVID vaccination clinic for children five and up at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street. They are offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Adventist Health Bakersfield will be hosting free childhood immunizations Monday morning on Ming Avenue in the parking lot of the Food Maxx grocery store. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.