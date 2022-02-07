Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kern County sees drop in COVID cases over the weekend

1,855 cases from Friday through Sunday
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Digital
Coronavirus Kern County
Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:31:48-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A massive drop in new COVID infections over the weekend. The Kern County Public Health Department's dashboard was updated Monday morning with 1,855 cases from Friday through Sunday, averaging out to 618 cases a day.

The health department reported more than 1,800 cases last Friday alone. That pushes the grand total to nearly 222,000.

There was one new death attributed to the virus, raising the total fatalities to 2,032. The number of official omicron cases has now risen to 408.

Kern County COVID Update

Meantime, the Boys and Girls Club is holding a COVID vaccination clinic for children five and up at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street. They are offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Adventist Health Bakersfield will be hosting free childhood immunizations Monday morning on Ming Avenue in the parking lot of the Food Maxx grocery store. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack