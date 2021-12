KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is marking a vaccine milestone as it surpasses the one million dose mark.

The latest data shows one million 25,000 vaccines have been administered in the county.

The state's COVID dashboard shows roughly 56% of Kern's eligible population is fully vaccinated and roughly 7% is partially.

Statewide, just over 70% of Californians are fully vaccinated.