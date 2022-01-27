Watch
Kern County tops 2,000 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 14:41:20-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The fourth COVID surge in Kern County continues to make waves according to public health.

Thursday morning Kern County Public Health Department's COVID dashboard reported 1,745 new infections, pushing the total number of positive cases to 208,859.

Public health reported a big jump in the number of deaths with 17 new deaths from the virus. That brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 2,005.

Meanwhile, public health reported the state has extended the deadline for covered healthcare workers to get their COVID boosters.

The original deadline was February 1st. It has now been pushed back to March 1st.

The requirement is in effect for health care workers, state and local correctional facilities, detention centers health care workers, as well as adult care facilities and direct care workers.

