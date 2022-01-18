Kern Medical starts offering pre-COVID drug EVUSHELD to eligible patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Medical announced it will offer pre-COVID drug EVUSHELD starting Tuesday to patients who qualify.

California designated Kern Medical as the site in Kern County to administer the medication.

“EVUSHELD comprises two long-acting monoclonal antibodies which now have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be administered as separate injections given one right after the other during a single visit. Patients should speak to their doctor to evaluate if they qualify for EVUSHELD.“ Dr. Glenn Goldis, Kern Medical's Chief Medical Officer

People who qualify for EVUSHELD must meet specific eligibility criteria and must not have a history of allergic reaction to any component of the medication. Medical professionals are required to fill out a qualifying survey on behalf of the patients. If patients qualify, they will be contacted to schedule an appointment based on eligibility.

The FDA approved EVUSHELD on Dec. 8th, 2021, for people who have a moderate to severely compromised immune system or have a history of adverse reactions to a COVID vaccine or its components. The drug is only for people who aren't currently infected or who weren't recently exposed to someone with COVID.

“Vaccines have proven to be the best defense available against COVID-19. However, there are certain immune compromised individuals who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, or those who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine and therefore cannot receive one and need an alternative prevention option,” said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

FDA steps for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)