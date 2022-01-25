Kern Public Health: COVID hospitalizations expected to peak Wednesday

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's hospitalizations from the current COVID-19 surge are expected to peak Wednesday according to California's modeling assessment, said Kern Public Health.

As of Monday, there are 309 people hospitalized in Kern due to COVID, and 53 are in the ICU. Earlier this month, 131 people were hospitalized and 34 in ICU due to COVID.

Kern County Public Health Announces Latest COVID-19 Facts

There are 1,620 newly reported confirmed cases in Kern County bringing our total confirmed cases to date to 204,686.

There are 3 new deaths being reported today and a total of 1,977 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The 7-day case rate is 175.3 per 100,000.

As of yesterday, 1,096,988 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kern County residents. 456,712 or 53.4% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

vaccinated against COVID-19. As of yesterday, Kern County has 309 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 53 are in the ICU.

Kern County is receiving help from the state during the current surge. Two state-staffed teams are aiding Kern Medical and Adventist Health Bakersfield and Delano to expand the available beds. The staffing has helped expand about 25 ICU beds and 15 surge beds. A third strike team is expected in Kern County on Wednesday to help expand beds at Good Samaritan hospital.

There are also three state-staffed strike teams with six nurses and six paramedics assigned to the emergency department of three Kern County hospitals.