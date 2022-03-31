Watch
Mechanics Bank Arena to drop COVID vaccination, testing rules

Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, September 9, 2021
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 31, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend events starting Friday, April 1st.

Mechanics Bank says the decision follows The California Department of Public Health dropping proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative tests for indoor Mega Events (events with attendance of more than 1,000 people) starting Friday.

The Bakersfield Condors also announced proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will no longer be required to attend games starting Friday when the Condors take on the Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

