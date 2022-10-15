National COVID public health emergency extended through January

(KERO) — The nationwide COVID Public Health Emergency will remain in effect until at least early next year.

The public health emergency was first declared in January 2020 and has been extended every 90 days since.

The declaration allowed for the emergency authorization of vaccines, testing and treatments for free.

It also extended medicaid coverage to millions of people who could lose that coverage once the emergency ends.

In response, the Biden administration extended the declaration until January eleventh and says it will give at least 60 days notice before ending the public health emergency.