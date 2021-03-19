COVID-19 - One Year Later: Finding the silver lining amid the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People have been coming up with ways to spread a little joy throughout the community for the past year, as COVID-19 stuff down businesses, activities, and school.

Car parades, drive-thru's, and distance celebrations were very popular during the last year, as was the chance to work from home or just get away from it all.

"Both of us worked from home for quite some time when COVID first happened because of the unknowns and we were able to keep rocking and rolling and getting things done,” said Jessica Matthews, executive director for the League of Dreams.

Some may have lost a job or watch their business decline, but didn’t let that stop them from looking for a silver lining. Wendy Armijo, owner of The Idea Girl Network, shared feelings on Facebook recently, about getting out and having more time for her personal life and her health.

“[I’m] happier, healthier, I think it shows,” she said. “On my face, people need to smile.”

Meanwhile, numerous local organizations ramped up their efforts to help those in-need. Whether by collecting donations or passing them out. Even though financial hardships occurred, people took a moment to help others, including our first responders and their families.

“Good to be able to be at an event like this, be with the community,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner during an event at Outback Steakhouse honoring CHP.

While sports were on pause, the community still looked to show support. Even though the annual Condors Teddy Bear Toss couldn’t take place on the ice, members of the community still came out to toss their bears from the cars.

“These are unprecedented times and it’s nice to stay involved in the community,” Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I think as an organization our goal is to get back on the ice as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”

A journey that has already begun, without forgetting what helped us get there.