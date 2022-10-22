Pfizer's says its Covid-19 vaccines will cost patients upwards of $100

(KERO) — So far, COVID vaccines have been free to those eligible for the jab. But, in a few weeks patients looking to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may have to start paying for the dose.

As government contracts wind down, Pfizer says its vaccine will be sold for up to $130 per dose.

That's the commercial list price, but the company believes most people will not actually have to pay that much out of pocket as insurance can take care of it.

An adult flu vaccine typically costs about $20 per dose, but vaccine costs vary depending on what the dose is for.

Pfizer does point out it offers a patient assistance program, which helps provide the uninsured with access to vaccines.