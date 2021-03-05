Reaction to state's decision allowing all youth indoor and outdoor sports to resume

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The state announced a settlement with the advocacy group Let Them Play CA to allow both indoor and outdoor youth sports to return Thursday. On Friday, 23ABC spoke with the local chapter, who has been very active in the community, about their reaction to the news.

Outdoor sports already received clearance from the state as long as the county reached the COVID case rate of 14 per 100,000, and now this settlement alleges that all sports could resume following that same threshold.

Yet sports like basketball, wrestling, and volleyball would require testing of athletes and coaches.