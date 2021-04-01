Six Flags set to reopen today with new coronavirus restrictions in place

VALENCIA, Calif. (KERO) — Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to reopen to the public today at 15% capacity and with new guidelines and protocols in place.

The park is reopening to California residents with either a season pass or admissions ticket and a reservation. To make reservations, you can visit their website.

Prior to entering the park, you will undergo a non-invasive temperature check. If your temperature is 100.40 F or higher, you will be directed to one of their medical technicians to determine whether we can safely admit you to the park. No personal information or data will be recorded or retained in any manner in connection with this process.

The park is also asking visitors to follow these guidelines:

