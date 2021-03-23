Menu

State allows band, drumline, drama, and choir to resume

Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 17:14:08-04

(KERO) — The state announced that activities such as band, drumline, choir and drama may resume.

According to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health, these activities have been deemed low-contact youth recreational activities under the state's youth and adult recreational sports guidelines.

This comes after restrictions were loosened Friday to allow for sideline cheer at youth sports events.

The California Department of Public Health on its website said guidance on observers for the mentioned activities allowed as of Monday is currently being developed.

The new guidance applies to youth in grades K-12 in school, community-sponsored recreational, club sports, organized youth sports, and adults playing recreational sports. It does not apply to collegiate or professional sports.

