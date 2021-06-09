State releases updated mask guidance to take effect next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated Californians will no longer be required to wear masks in most outdoor and indoor settings.

According to the California Department of Public Health, starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated residents may forgo a mask except while on public transit, indoors at K-12 schools, childcare, and other youth settings, healthcare facilities, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters, emergency centers, and cooling centers. Those visiting Disneyland will also still have to wear a mask.

Masks will still be required for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses. Additionally, employers and workplaces must continue to comply with Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards.

Those attending mega events will be required to either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The state guidance says it is still up to the discretion of businesses and venues to decide whether to require masks or not.

