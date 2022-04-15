Study: Third dose of the COVID vaccine appears safe

(KERO) — According to a study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open, safe outcomes were reported for people who got a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

The findings were based on nearly 48,000 people who received the booster between December 2020 and October 20-21.

Researchers say the subjects didn't have an increase in severe reactions but there was an increase in mild effects.

There are some limitations to the data including the study didn't identify symptoms that were not associated with vaccinations before.