Superior Court judge rules against LAUSD's COVID vaccine requirement

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has sided with a parent and student who challenged the Los Angeles Unified School District's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit was filed before the district pushed its deadline to next summer so it could align with state requirements.

The judge ruled the district's mandate, which required all students 12 and older to get the shot, violates state law.

It also required eligible unvaccinated students to attend independent classes off campus.

The lawsuit was filed last fall by the father of a Science Academy Stem Magnet School student.

He said his 12-year-old son had all his other immunizations but believed the COVID vaccine would harm his son who had recovered from the virus.

The judge had previously ruled with the district but reversed that decision this week saying the mandate conflicts with state law and state health and safety codes by not allowing exceptions for personal beliefs.