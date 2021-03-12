Those 16 and older with severe health conditions can receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

(KERO) — Kern County Public Health announced that starting Monday, people as young as 16-years-old with severe health conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines will become available to those with certain health conditions, disabilities, illness, and living spaces or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness.
Public Health said severe health conditions eligible include:
- Cancer, current with weakened immune system
- Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
- Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
- Down syndrome
- Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)
- Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2 )
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%
Residents are encouraged to check with their healthcare provider regarding eligibility.
Healthcare providers may also vaccinate individuals with developmental or other severe disabilities or illness if:
- The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection
- Acquiring COVID-19 will limit an individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their wellbeing and survival
- Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.
Eligibility requirements can be found here. To make your COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.