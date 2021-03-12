Menu

Those 16 and older with severe health conditions can receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Anyone over the age of 16 with a severe health condition who meets the requirements can get vaccinated.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 14:07:13-05

(KERO) — Kern County Public Health announced that starting Monday, people as young as 16-years-old with severe health conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines will become available to those with certain health conditions, disabilities, illness, and living spaces or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

Public Health said severe health conditions eligible include:

  • Cancer, current with weakened immune system
  • Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
  • Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
  • Down syndrome
  • Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)
  • Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2 )
  • Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Residents are encouraged to check with their healthcare provider regarding eligibility.

Healthcare providers may also vaccinate individuals with developmental or other severe disabilities or illness if:

  • The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection
  • Acquiring COVID-19 will limit an individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their wellbeing and survival
  • Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

Eligibility requirements can be found here. To make your COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.

