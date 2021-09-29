Thousands of Pfizer booster shots administered in Kern County so far

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As of Tuesday, according to Kern County Public Health, 2,669 Pfizer booster shots have been administered in Kern County. If you got your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago, you are eligible, but there are limitations.

“If you’ve had the Moderna or the J&J, you are not eligible to get the Pfizer booster," Michelle Corson said.

Michelle Corson with Kern County Public Health says at the time only those who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series, can get the Pfizer booster shot. The CDC is recommending some groups get the shot to increase protection.

"Those that should get the booster are those 65 and older, residents of a long-term care facility and those 50-64 years of age with an underlying medical condition. The CDC says there are those that may get the booster dose if they choose to and decide to if they decide. Those people include 18-49 years of age with an underlying health condition, those 18-64 years of age at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation or an institutional setting," Corson said.

A map of where you can get vaccinated is available on Kern County Public Health's website. By clicking on the orange dots, you can find locations where the Pfizer vaccine is available near you, contact information, and how to schedule your appointment if needed. That map can be found here:

"There aren’t select locations that are doing this, it's the same vaccination providers we’ve had during the pandemic so that is places like local pharmacies, there's even been some grocery stores that offer the vaccine, of course medical providers," Corson said.

Tehachapi resident Don Napier, just got his booster shot.

“If we could just put that blanket of protection on us I think we’re better off, you know, I don’t want to end up on a ventilator or anything," Napier said.

Other Kern County residents took to social media discussing whether or not they will get the booster if and when it is available to them. Many like Don got their shot this week or have an appointment scheduled.

Johnny Monroe commented, "Got mine yesterday and had no side effects."

Others say although they are fully vaccinated, they won't be getting it.

Chris Nieto commented, "I've had COVID, I got the vaccine, I'm not taking any booster."

Others haven't been vaccinated at all. Robin Aldridge commented, "Can't get the "booster" if I never got the first one."

Corson says the booster is the same vaccine used in the first two doses, so expect side effects. Healthcare providers will ask for your vaccination card, but it is not required to disclose whether or not you fall under one of these eligible groups.

"This is self-attestation so if you believe that you qualify based on the criteria that has been outlined, you are self attesting that you indeed are eligible by scheduling your appointment. The only thing that you'll likely be asked to provide is your vaccination card, it's really important because they're going to ensure that its been six months since your second dose. You can expect the same side effects that you would get with the first two doses," Corson said.

The Department of Public Health is also advising residents to get the flu vaccine too. The department says it is safe to get both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. If you have lost your vaccination card, talk to the provider about how you can get a new one.