White House to purchase 105M vaccines

(KERO) — The Biden administration reached an agreement to buy 105 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The deal includes options for up to 300 million doses and is worth up to 3.2 billion dollars. The vaccines are set for delivery by early Fall, when health experts worry COVID-19 cases may begin spiking again.

It comes after weeks of fighting between the administration and congress on COVID response efforts. The vaccine purchase is being funded by part of the ten billion dollars that was reallocated from current response efforts.

Both adult and child vaccines are included.