(KERO) — Some promising news from the World Health Organization -- COVID-19 deaths are declining.

The new numbers coming from the WHO's weekly epidemiological update.

Global weekly cases are down 16-percent and global deaths decreased by 43-percent compared to the week before.

The WHO says there was an "artificial spike" in deaths the week before because of COVID-19 definition changes in some areas.

Over 480 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally as of April 3rd.