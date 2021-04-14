Watch
'Zoom in a Room'? California's schools lag in reopening push

Jae C. Hong/AP
Socially distanced kindergarten students wait for their parents to pick them up on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. More than a year after the pandemic forced all of California's schools to close classroom doors, some of the state's largest school districts are slowly beginning to reopen this week for in-person instruction. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 14, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some of California’s biggest school districts are starting to reopen classrooms this week, including Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. But California is lagging the rest of the country, and in some cases offering options that parents say are unacceptable.

In San Francisco, many parents learned their children will be taught in the classroom by teachers working remotely. They are calling it “Zoom in a Room."

Across the U.S., what it means to be back in school looks very different from one state to the next. California's governor has declared a return to business as usual in June but it's unclear what that means for schools.

