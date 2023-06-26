1 dead in Oildale in an early Sunday morning shooting near China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Oildale early Sunday morning that left one person dead.

According to the KCSO, it happened in a neighborhood near China Grade Loop and North Chester Avenue on Sunday at about 4 a.m. Deputies were called to the scene for a shooting where a victim had been found. He was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives were called to take over the investigation.

If anyone has information, please call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the secret witness hotline at (661) 322-4040.