1 person dead following 'violent assault' in Rosamond

Upon arrival, Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies found a person inside a home "who appeared to be the victim of a violent assault."
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 11:23:59-05

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — One person is dead after an incident that the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is only describing at this time as a "violent assault."

According to the KCSO, deputies in the Rosamond area responded to a reported shooting around 7:56 p.m. on Thurs, Mar 2. Upon arrival, they found a person inside a home "who appeared to be the victim of a violent assault."

The KCSO said that no further information will be released pending a homicide investigation by detectives. A detailed report will be provided at a later date.

