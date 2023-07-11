$10,000 being offered in connection to Mojave homicides

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — A $10,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrests of suspects in connection to quadruple homicide in Mojave.

On Sunday, April 30, KCSO deputies discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave. The victims included one man and three women.

The man and two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene. The third woman was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she later died.

The four victims were Anna Marie Hester, 34, Darius Travon Canada, 31, Martina Barraza Jr, 33, and Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20.

In May, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said detectives believe the case was an isolated incident, and they suspect the killer or killers had a specific reason for taking the victims' lives.

In June, the KCSO said that evidence from the mass shooting has been linked to another shooting that happened in 16100 block of H Street in Mojave earlier that same day. According to the KCSO, the shooting was not a homicide, however, there was one victim.

"Numerous items of evidence have been submitted to the Kern County Crime Lab for DNA analysis. Results are still pending," said a statement from the KCSO.

"It's close to home, you know?" said Patty, a Mojave resident who asked us not to use her last name, at the time of the shooting. "So it's like, I would like to be in my yard doing something, but yet I can't because I don't know if this dude's gonna come around."

KCSO says there's no confirmed suspect or motive in this case.

The Kern Secret Witness Program has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect or suspects responsible for the crimes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661)861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.