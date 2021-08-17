11-year-old child struck by gunfire in East Bakersfield after men shoot into family vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 11-year-old child was hit by gunfire while driving with family through East Bakersfield Monday night.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the family was driving on Jeffrey Street and North Tulare Avenue when two white men pulled up next to them on the driver's side and shot inside the vehicle. An 11-year-old child was struck and suffered moderate injuries.

KCSO said the mother of the child immediately drove to Kern Medical and the child is expected to survive.

Five people were in the vehicle including three children ranging in age from 11-month old to a 14-year-old.

According to KCSO, the suspect vehicle is described as a new white model truck. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or you can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.