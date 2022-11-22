12 charged across 5 indictments after investigation into fentanyl and meth trafficking in the Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talber announced on Monday on behalf of the United States Department of Justice that after an investigation targeting local criminal street gangs in Bakersfield that has been ongoing for the last 18 months, 12 defendants have been charged in 5 indictments for assorted drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

On November 17, a federal grand jury returned an 11 count indictment against:

William Arthur Poush, 43, of Bakersfield

Rosa Fernandez, 43, of Bakersfield

Timothy Robert Hingston, 39, of North Hollywood

Spencer Matthew Hopper, 35, of Montrose

Dale Vincent Perez, 39, of Bakersfield

According to court documents, these indictments are for various sales and transfers of methamphetamine and fentanyl, both to confidential informants and to one another. The charges also include intent to distribute based on the amount of drugs bought or sold.

Additionally, a 3 count indictment has been returned against Dale Wesley Hubbard, 49, and Darlene Crystal Viera, 40, both of Bakersfield charging them with conspiring and distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Another 3 count indictment was returned against Manuel Yanes, 25, and Jorge Luis Yanes, 28 for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine.

A 4 count indictment was returned against Luis Mauricio Castenon, 33, and Bryan Steven Reyes, 28, both of Bakersfield, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine.

Finally, a 2 count indictment was returned against David Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield, charging him with being a felon in possession of a gun, as well as possession with intent to distribute of methamphetamine. Garcia was on probation and subject to search when he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Upon searching, officers found a loaded gun and over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The investigation that resulted in these indictments and charges is the product of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security, the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Probation, the Kern County District Attorney's Office, and the Kern County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the DEA, the FBI, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the California Highway Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Massey is prosecuting these cases.