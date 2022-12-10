15 people arrested following multiple-agency 'predator' sting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A multi-agency predator sting has resulted in the arrest of 15 people. This week the Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation alongside various federal and local agencies.

The focus of the operation had multiple components including parole and AB-109 status compliance, an undercover online predator sting, and ongoing child sexual abuse material investigations.

As a result of the operation, six illegally possessed firearms were seized and electronic devices containing multiple tera-bytes of child sexual abuse material were recovered.