150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Kern County in multi-agency narcotics operation

The operation was a joint effort with the Kern County HIDTA Task Force, the CHP Central Division, the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and the Bakersfield Office of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 13, 2023
ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, in partnership with the Bakersfield Office of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Central Division of the California Highway Patrol, and the Kern County Sheriff's Office, has made an arrest and seized 150,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, concluding a lengthy narcotics investigation, according to a press release from KCSO.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators determined that Pantalion Lopez-Zavala, 30, of Durango, Mexico was part of a multi-person trafficking ring engaged in a large-scale fentanyl transport and sales operation in Southern California.

Law enforcement says Lopez-Zavala was arrested in the 5500 block of Laval Road in Arvin after undercover officers learned about the large amount of pills hidden in his car.

KCSO says they booked Lopez-Zavala into the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility on charges of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales.

