2 men, 2 teenagers arrested for unregistered firearms following traffic stop

Posted at 10:56 AM, Dec 01, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man and two teenagers while conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday, November 30th. After obtaining a residence search warrant, authorities arrested an additional man.

Josea Kent, 29, a 17-year-old, and a 16-year-old were arrested during a traffic stop in the 6500 block of Sky View Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to the BPD, officers found an unregistered loaded gun with a drum magazine inside the car. Officers then obtained a search warrant for Kent's residence, which is shared with Jalyah Hurd, 29. During the search, an additional unregistered loaded gun was discovered and Hurd was arrested.

Kent, Hurd, and the two teenagers were arrested for multiple gang and firearm charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

