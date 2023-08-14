23 people arrested in Bakersfield for human trafficking, child exploitation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, alongside multiple law enforcement agencies, announced the arrest of over 20 people in connection to a days-long human trafficking investigation.

The multi-agency undercover operation took place from August 9 through August 12 and involved local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Those include the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security, FBI, and the Secret Services among others.

Those arrested face a variety of charges including human trafficking, child exploitation, pimping, pandering, and arranging to meet a minor for "lewd purpose."

“Maintaining a strong law enforcement presence in social media dating apps, and physical locations where human trafficking is known to occur is an important element of suppressing human trafficking. The success of this operation shows the commitment of law enforcement to combating human trafficking and child exploitation and offers a glimpse into how prevalent these horrific crimes are within our state,” said Zimmer.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect our most vulnerable. This is ongoing and there is more to come," added Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

The following people were arrested during the operation:

