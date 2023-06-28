3 men arrested for brandishing guns in public, 'criminal threats' in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Three men were arrested after allegedly brandishing guns in Wasco on Tues, June 27

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a white Dodge Charge carrying men brandishing guns that was circling the 1800 block of F Street around 10:30 a.m. The truck had fled the scene before deputy arrival, however, deputies were able to later find the truck near the 2400 block of Highway 46.

Deputies pulled over the truck and found two guns, as well as multiple vape pens and "concentrated cannabis indicative to illegal sales," according to the KCSO.

Justin Pineda Mendez, 18, Kevin Madrigal, 22, and Adan Acosta, 18, of Wasco were arrested and taken to the Central Receiving Facility for possession of a large capacity magazine, criminal threats, exhibiting a firearm, conspiracy, concealed weapon in a vehicle, gang member carrying a loaded firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of concentrated cannabis, possession of marijuana for sale, and child cruelty.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Lines at (661) 322-4040.

