4 men suspected of killing woman after stealing vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrests of four men suspected of shooting and killing a woman in Southwest Bakersfield after she confronted them about stealing her vehicle on Mon, June 20.

According to the BPD, "an exhaustive investigation into this homicide" revealed that the men had stolen the woman's vehicle. Instead of notifying authorities, the woman attempted to track the vehicle using an Apple AirTag. She found the vehicle near the 5600 block of Ginger Drive and confronted the suspected thieves, resulting in her being shot around 6:32 a.m. on Sun, March 19. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries on Sat, April 1.

David Thompson, 19, Adam Ransom, 18, Joseph Bush, 23, and Giovanni Garcia, 19, were all arrested on arrest warrants related to the shooting. According to the BPD, Thompson was arrested in Bellflower, Ransom was arrested in Lynwood, Bush was arrested in Anaheim, and Garcia was arrested in Long Beach. The BPD says that none of the suspects had "any identified residential ties to the City of Bakersfield."

