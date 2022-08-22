500 pounds of crystal meth seized during a traffic stop in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men were arrested after 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was found by a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop.

According to the CHP, officers stopped a 2017 Land Rover on August 16th at around 9:45 a.m. on northbound Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in Bakersfield. The officer deployed his K-9 which detected the odor of narcotics.

A resulting search turned up several cardboard boxes in the cargo area that contained the meth.

Two men, both from Fresno, were arrested on charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale and selling or transporting methamphetamine. The names of the men have not been released.

“Illegal narcotics have a devastating effect on our communities,” said CHP Central Division Chief Ceto Ortiz in a statement. “I would like to thank our Central Division Canine Unit for its continued commitment and dedication to removing dangerous narcotics from our roadways.”

This follows two other arrests back on August 11th. A traffic stop in Fresno County revealed 92 pounds of cocaine hidden within the vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, Umar Ovalle, 35, of King County, Wash., was subsequently arrested on multiple drug charges. Later that same day, a second traffic stop in Tulare County netted 66 pounds of methamphetamine. That driver, Miguel Oropeza, 32, of Kern County, was also arrested on drug charges.

“I am extremely proud of the work of our canine teams throughout the state, who are working tirelessly to identify drug traffickers and remove illegal weapons and drugs from our communities,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Our efforts to arrest those using our freeways for dangerous illegal activity will continue.”\