6 people killed in Tulare shooting, victims include baby and 17-year-old girl

GOSHEN, Calif. (KERO) — Six people were killed during a shooting in Tulare County on Mon, Jan 16.

According to Fresno ABC affiliate ABC30, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) responded to reports of a shooting in Goshen shortly after 3:30 a.m. According to ABC30, says the shooting happened in a home on Harvest Avenue near Kame Drive and Road 68. ABC30 claims that those reporting the shooting to police had "initially thought it was an active shooter situation because of how many shots were fired."

There were six victims in total. Those victims include a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old child.

Authorities had searched the home the shooting took place in for drugs one week earlier, according to ABC30. At this point in time, TCSO deputies believe that the shooting was gang-related. There are at least two suspects so far.

This is an ongoing investigation.