80-year-old man arrested in connection to double homicide in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide that happened in Oildale.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says 80-year-old Guadalupe Mojica was arrested Wednesday on Chester Avenue. The two homicides happened Tuesday on Decatur Street in Oildale.

Mojica is currently in jail booked on two counts of murder. No bail has been set.

KCSO confirms double homicide in Oildale

According to KCSO at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched for a report of two men suffering what appeared to be gunshot wounds. When they arrived, both victims had already died at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (661) 861-3110.