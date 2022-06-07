KCSO confirms double homicide in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed a double homicide at the California Veterans Assistance apartment building at Decatur Street and Belmont Avenue in Oildale Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a call came in at 8:40 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found two adult victims in the same apartment.

Officials say both died from undisclosed trauma.

There is currently no suspect or victim information.

KCSO said the investigation has been turned over to homicide detectives.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.