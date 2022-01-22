86-year-old man assaulted in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an assault between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. It happened on Delfino Lane near Belle Terrace and Wible Road.

Deputies said an 86-year-old man had multiple injuries and puncture wounds after being assaulted with an unknown weapon. The victim drove himself to the hospital and a 19-year-old woman is in custody. Officials say they believe the man and woman are family members.

No other parties were injured.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring updates online.