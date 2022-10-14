A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child porn.

According to a release from Homeland Security Investigations, the principal investigative component of the Department of Homeland Security, 64-year-old John Perry of Bakersfield received over 1,000 images of minors "suffering various acts of sexual abuse." The statement also said that Perry "engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse of minors."

Perry had previous convictions for rape of a child, communicating with minors for immoral purposes, and possession of child pornography in both Washington state and California.

“Safeguarding children from predators is a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations,” said HSI San Francisco/NorCal Special Agent in Charge Tatum King. “As this verdict proves, these heinous crimes against children will not be tolerated. HSI agents work with local, state, federal and international law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue anyone involved in this criminal behavior.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.