Armando Cruz set to be arraigned in rape, killing of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man accused of raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in Bakersfield last summer is set to be arraigned Thursday.
Armando Cruz was in court in October after he was indicted by a grand jury. He's facing 12 felony counts including rape and first-degree murder.
Patricia Alatorre went last summer from her South Bakersfield neighborhood near Cresent Ridge Street.
Cruz, an Inglewood resident was arrested by Bakersfield police in the Los Angeles area after authorities located his pick-up truck that was seen leaving Alatorre's neighborhood at the time she disappeared.
