Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting at Gravity Tobacco in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting at Gravity Tobacco in Oildale on Sunday.

KCSO said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. at Gravity Tobacco at the intersection of Roberts Lane and Oildale Drive on Sunday. When deputies arrived they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, identified as 19-year-old Cesar Vasquez, fled the scene. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday and he was arrested Wednesday in the 7400 block of Hooper Avenue in Bakersfield.

He faces charges of murder in connection to the shooting.

Additional details as to a motive in the shooting were not provided.