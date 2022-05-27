Arrest made in deadly Oildale shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in Oildale.

On May 16th, KCSO deputies were called at about 2:45 a.m. after a body was found off North Chester Avenue and Norris Road. The man, later identified as 30-year-old Francisco Xavier Rodriguez Jr., was found just south of the railroad tracks and west of the intersection suffering from a gunshot wound.

Following an investigation of the shooting, an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Michael Castillo. He was eventually located in the 2300 block of Inyo St. After a brief foot chase, Castillo was arrested and taken into custody for the murder of Rodriguez Jr.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.